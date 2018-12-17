Upstream Security Announces Secured Mobility Partner Program Offering Car OEMs and Smart Mobility Providers Comprehensive and Integrated Cybersecurity Protection

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security , the first and only provider of automotive cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, introduced a program today that will provide carmakers protection in and outside vehicles and safely enable transformational technologies under development.

"Car companies want the freedom to work with multiple security and infrastructure suppliers," said Yoav Levy, Upstream CEO, and co-founder. "We get that, which is why we worked so hard to make in-vehicle, infrastructure and application providers work with our unique, cloud-based solution. Now they can have protection in the cloud and in the vehicle and not be forced into a supplier relationship that is less than ideal.

"More importantly, for example, we can protect the integrity of three dimensional mapping required for autonomous vehicles or help a car 'talk' to its surrounding infrastructure as it moves through a smart city. It's these transformational technologies that require protection in the cloud, not just in the vehicle."

Upstream today announced its Secured Mobility Partner Program to meet growing worldwide demand for its smart mobility cyber security solution.

Upstream's ecosystem of Technology, Consulting and Channel partnerships features multiple certified partners. Partners align their products and solutions with the industry's first and only centralized cybersecurity data platform built specifically for smart mobility and automotive requirements.

According to Juniper Research, 775 million consumer vehicles will be connected via telematics or by in-vehicle apps by 2023. OEMs and smart mobility providers are in search of comprehensive solutions to secure these connected vehicles and services built around them. In order to achieve end-to-end security, cybersecurity solutions require deep, industry collaboration with the ability to work in both automotive stacks and complex, application data.

"Enabling our customer success and security is our top priority and it often requires a broad ecosystem working together to advance industry standards and to certify solutions that have been tested to work together." Levy said, "With this announcement and our continuously growing technology and solution partner ecosystem, Upstream is paving the path to industry collaboration and true integrated next-gen protection for connected cars."

Partners joining the growing ecosystem directly team with Upstream to optimize and document how their products integrate and operate with Upstream's commercial products. This includes drawing upon Upstream's in-house engineering and cybersecurity expertise to design, experiment, test and validate their technical solutions. Technology partners integrating with Upstream's C4 Centralized Connected Car Cybersecurity platform enable customers to access to a comprehensive and effective vehicle and infrastructure protection offerings across the entire smart mobility stack, from vehicle components to next-generation services built around the connected car.

About the Upstream Partner Program

Upstream teams with collaborative partners to jointly build unique technology and enablement programs that enhance the developer experience. For more information on the overall partner programs, see https://www.Upstream.auto/partners/ .

About Upstream Security

Upstream improves the safety and security of connected vehicles and services built around them by monitoring business-critical events and identifying cyber threats in real-time via a centralized cloud-based analysis of multiple automotive data feeds, including telematics and mobile applications. The solution is 100% agent-less and does not require any hardware or software inside the vehicles. Upstream's solution is already used by millions of vehicles worldwide, providing an effective and innovative method in detecting threat anomalies and mission-critical events using a combination of machine learning, cybersecurity engines, and service policy enforcement – the result is enabling Smart Mobility services to run safely and smoothly while providing the customer with the real-time alerts tailored to their needs. Founded in 2017 by cybersecurity veterans from Check Point, Imperva, and Juniper, Upstream Security is backed by Charles River Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners and Maniv Mobility. Learn more at http://www.upstream.auto.



