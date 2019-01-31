Uptake and Element Partner to Provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Industrial Businesses

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, a leading provider of industrial AI software, and Element , the provider of the only data hub designed to manage asset data for industrial organizations, have partnered to create an AI solution for industrial business. The solution automates data integration, data science model configuration and the production of insights that detect and prevent failures and trigger work orders.

"We're taking the complex process of turning messy industrial data into rich insights and simplifying it to a level that's never been seen before," said Jay Allardyce, Uptake Head of Industry and Ecosystem. "When you look at the output that comes from knowing how to analyze and take action from that data, you're talking about measurable results like increased annual energy production and millions of dollars in new revenue for businesses."

"Element and Uptake are helping industrial business accelerate growth and top-line savings through AI and machine learning," said Andy Bane, Element CEO. "What used to take industrial businesses months and years to accomplish through manual data entry and processing is now done in a matter of minutes."

THE CHALLENGE

With the massive amount of data generated by industrial assets, companies are increasingly searching for simple ways to turn this data into action that improves their bottom line. Data historians such as the OSIsoft PI Systemä are crucial for organizations to get data off of their assets in real time and into a centralized repository. This data then needs to be combined and correlated with data from other enterprise and public sources into a platform, where it can be analyzed. Traditionally, this process has been slow, manual and cost prohibitive.

The offering from Uptake and Element provides one AI solution that automates the onboarding of trusted, normalized data to curated data science models — built using industry expert content and pre-configured for specific equipment types.

The joint solution will:

Automate and significantly speed up data ingestion, preparation and the contextualization of industrial assets

Create a single repository of trusted industrial data in order to make it useful for analytics

Build data science models that have been curated for those specific device types

Generate insights that help detect anomalous behavior, predict failures, trigger work orders and optimize the performance of specific outcomes

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and IoT software for industrial companies. We combine data analytics and machine learning with deep industry knowledge to create valuable outcomes like increased reliability, productivity and safety. Headquartered in Chicago with locations in Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., Toronto and Dubai, Uptake is used by global industrial customers of all sizes to leverage data, creating newfound efficiencies and competitive advantages.

Learn more at www.uptake.com .

ABOUT ELEMENT

Element unlocks industrial data, enabling modern analytics systems to find insights that transform operational performance, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of value for customers. Today, asset data is siloed and underutilized. Element AssetHub connects, manages, and shares asset data across the enterprise by developing Asset Twins – dynamic digital representations of equipment. With Element, any person or system can have a 360-degree view of every asset.

For more information, visit www.elementanalytics.com .

