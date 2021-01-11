Uptake Appoints Linda Bartman as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake, the leading industrial intelligence system delivering AI-driven asset optimization through cloud-agnostic SaaS, announced today the appointment of Linda Bartman as Chief Operating Officer. As Uptake experiences unprecedented customer and product growth, Bartman joins to meet that demand by expanding business operations and strengthening customer experience. Having previously held senior leadership roles at companies such as Rewards Network, Trunk Club, CDK Global, and Cars.com, Bartman has a proven track record building critical business functions to empower disciplined and sustainable scalability.

"Linda brings unique acumen across business operations, marketing, and customer success as we deploy products and services to existing and new customers throughout the world," said Kayne Grau, Uptake's President. "Her expertise in transforming companies and operations—especially for businesses that leverage data and systems integration—along with her obsession over customer satisfaction, will only strengthen Uptake's position as a leader in the Industrial AI space."

Bartman has spent more than 15 years driving operational excellence initiatives to enhance and fortify outcomes in existing customer expansion, new customer deployment, and ongoing customer success, foundational elements in Uptake's growth. She spent three years at Trunk Club—following its acquisition by Nordstrom—as the COO, dramatically increasing growth, profitability, and achieving new levels of customer service.

Previously, Bartman held senior executive roles at CDK Global and Cars.com. At CDK Global, a highly complex technology organization, she simplified the company's product approach and built out compelling go to market strategies, bringing new products to market where they were better positioned and could increase both share and customer retention. Similarly, at Cars.com, Bartman was critical in expanding the core product's value to OEMs through integrated business intelligence and insight capabilities.

"With the team, I will be laser-focused on broadening our capabilities and deploying our software to more industries with even greater customer adoption and user satisfaction," said Bartman. "Uptake has earned its leadership position in the industry and is in an incredible place to deliver products that help companies to unlock data, making that data more accessible and actionable for business owners. The company's dedication to helping customers improve their businesses, creating a more reliable and productive world, is why I'm thrilled to join Uptake."

Bartman joins Uptake as the company was recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company has also announced new customers such as United Road and its entry into the Indian market.

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Uptake's AI-enabled products give all departments—maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams—a single, shared view of every operational asset. Uptake brings together the Industry 4.0 vision of combining artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to derive more value from existing asset management systems. With 30+ patents and unparalleled data science models, Uptake delivers superior insights that mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. Follow us at http://www.uptake.com/ and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

