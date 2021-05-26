Uptake Appoints Marie Wieck to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the leader in Industrial AI and Analytics, announced today the appointment of Marie Wieck to its Board of Directors. Wieck was a leader at IBM for over three decades in areas of emerging technology, product design, and inclusion, overseeing teams of up to 10,000 employees and $9 billion in revenue. Her leadership was instrumental in IBM's WebSphere, MobileFirst and Hybrid Cloud businesses, and she led the launch of IBM Blockchain. Wieck is currently an Executive Partner at Ethos Capital. Wieck joins the Board at a time of accelerating global expansion, with Uptake experiencing 60%+ customer growth in the last year.

"Marie has exceptional insight into the digital transformation of enterprise companies, notably best practices of leveraging AI and Cloud to create impactful improvements in productivity, reliability, and customer satisfaction," said Kayne Grau, President of Uptake. "Her perspective is invaluable as Uptake leverages its leadership in industrial intelligence, transforming machine and operator data into precise insight and optimal action. On behalf of the entire Uptake team, we are excited to welcome Marie."

For her contributions to technology and business leadership, Wieck was inducted into the Women in Technology International Hall of Fame and named as a "Woman of Vision STEM Champion" by the National Association of Female Executives (NAFE). In addition, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) recognized Wieck with its Work/Life Balance Award for establishing flexible work arrangement programs while at IBM.

"There couldn't be a more critical time to drive improvements in supply chain efficiency and asset performance, and I'm excited to be joining the board of Uptake as they help companies minimize downtime and turn operational data into an enterprise asset," said Wieck. "Uptake's products and services are the best choice for industrial companies looking to quickly and easily harness the value of AI, IoT, and advanced analytics. The recent acquisition of ShookIOT further strengthens Uptake's ability to extract insights from complex industrial systems and turn it into action."

Wieck joins existing members of Uptake's Board, including Ray Lane, Ted Leonsis, and Brad Keywell. In addition to Uptake, Wieck sits on the boards of Daimler AG, Mercedes Benz, the Columbia University School of Engineering, and serves as the Chair of Charity Navigator.

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. With the power of data acquisition and artificial intelligence, Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, and operations teams — a single, shared, and contextualized view of every asset in an operation. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, our products deliver insights to customers that help them predict and prevent asset failure, mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, assure productivity, and enhance safety. With 30+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

CONTACT

Morgan Scott, Director of Communications

[email protected] ; (312) 465-6345

SOURCE Uptake

Related Links

http://uptake.com

