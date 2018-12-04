Uptake Strengthens Executive Leadership Bench with Three New Hires

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial AI and IoT software leader, Uptake , announced today it has hired three new executives to help market, grow and communicate further about its industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT platform and expertise.

Glo Gordon has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Gordon most recently served as Vice President, Worldwide IoT Sales and Marketing, at Cisco. She previously held senior titles at Jasper (acquired by Cisco), SAP, Oracle and Xerox.

Macario Namie has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Namie most recently served as Head of IoT Strategy at Cisco. He previously held senior roles at Jasper and WebEx.

Both Gordon and Namie were executives at IoT software platform startup Jasper and helped oversee its acquisition by Cisco for $1.4 billion.

John Gallagher has joined the company as Chief Communications Officer. Gallagher most recently served as Director at Brunswick Group, a global corporate communications consulting firm. He previously held senior roles at iPass, Global IP Solutions (acquired by Google) and Macrovision.

"The deep enterprise and IoT expertise these leaders bring to the table will help Uptake continue on its path to becoming a world-class SaaS business," said Uptake president, Ganesh Bell. "Glo, Macario and John join a world-class team that will raise the bar for excellence across their respective practice groups. Their pattern recognition for success in past roles has already translated seamlessly to Uptake as we empower global industry to realize the value of artificial intelligence and digital transformation."

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and IoT software for industrial companies. We combine data analytics and machine learning with deep industry knowledge to create valuable outcomes like increased reliability, productivity and safety. Headquartered in Chicago with locations in Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., Toronto and Dubai, Uptake is used by global industrial customers of all sizes to leverage data, creating newfound efficiencies and competitive advantages. Learn more at www.uptake.com .

