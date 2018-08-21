UPTIME Energy Named Among Fastest Growing U.S. Brands

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium energy drink UPTIME announced today that it has been awarded a spot on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, the entrepreneurial magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Ranking #12 among the Top Food & Beverage companies and #309 overall, the better-for-you energy drink is the fastest-growing energy brand in the U.S. Since 2014, the ready-to-drink segment of the UPTIME business alone has grown 10,300%, generating $12.5M in revenue in 2017.

"We couldn't be happier to be recognized for the brand's explosive growth," says UPTIME CEO, Benjamin Kim. "Making the list at all is an honor, but to place so highly among other top Food & Beverage brands is a testament to the strength of our team, to our product which adds incremental value to the energy category, and to the support of our customers."

UPTIME offers a balanced stream of energy in both ready-to-drink and tablet formats. Available in Original and Sugar-Free, UPTIME delivers an elevated experience to help restore energy and enhance mental focus with natural caffeine, and a premium blend of ingredients that is non-GMO, gluten-free, and sodium-free.

ABOUT UPTIME



Launched in July 2014, UPTIME Energy Inc. is one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States. UPTIME is committed to delivering an elevated energy experience by helping to restore balanced energy and enhancing focus. The first-to-market in premium energy, both UPTIME Original and Sugar-Free are non-GMO, gluten-free, sodium-free, and are infused with premium ingredients like Ginseng and CoQ10, making it functional and delicious for the everyday heroes: working mothers, young professionals, and after-work athletes. For more information, visit www.uptimeenergy.com.

Contact:



The Co-Op Agency | 310.734.7834



John Filizzola | john@co-opagency.com

SOURCE UPTIME Energy

Related Links

http://www.uptimeenergy.com

