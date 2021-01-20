Uptime Institute Introduces Expanded 2021 Education Calendar with New Offerings for Essential Design and Operations

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptime Institute today announced the company's 2021 education and training calendar along with two new live instructor-led online classes designed to allow business leaders and other stakeholders to gain the essential knowledge needed for design and operations. The Fundamentals courses are ideal for anyone striving to expand their subject matter understanding or broadening their knowledge of digital infrastructure and best practices.

Each of these new courses consist of six learning modules and are remotely delivered by live Uptime Institute instructors across two days, totaling six and one-half hours and qualify for continuing education credits through the CPD program office.

Fundamentals of Tier Standard Topology - attendees learn essential knowledge of designing and building world-class data centers that exhibit the performance outlined by the industry's Tier Standard. The course offers guidance on the Tier Standard objectives including cooling and electrical systems, engine-generator rating and requirements, ancillary systems along with typical shortfalls and design discrepancies that can affect Tier Certification.

Fundamentals of Tier Standard Operational Sustainability - provides an indispensable working knowledge of the key aspects of Tier Certified Operational Sustainability, the industry's reference for operational effectiveness. Attendees will learn how to create and support digital infrastructures including staffing considerations, training practices, maintenance programs, building characteristics, commissioning concerns, and the impact of risk mitigation for site location.

"Infrastructure projects have always been long in duration and involve many vested parties. And while these capital projects are typically driven by accredited Tier Standard Designers and Operational Specialists, these graduates have asked for a simpler version of our accredited training curriculum, more suitable for business line managers and other project members who need a solid and conversational understanding about the core tenets to be most effective," said Chris Hill, global head, product management, Uptime Institute.

There are no prerequisites for the new seminars, which are open to anyone.

"These new Fundamental Seminars fill an important gap for the industry and will enhance anyone's knowledge of the Tier Topology. This allows a more informed set of choices and discussions by a larger part of data center project teams," said Olu Soluade, managing director and ATD Expert, AOS Consulting. "By incorporating Uptime Institute's Fundamental courseware across a larger population, clients will be better positioned, infrastructures will be more reliable, and business will be resilient."

More information is available on all accredited educational course offerings and advanced seminars, also see the full Uptime Institute 2021 Course Calendar.

About Uptime Institute



Uptime Institute and the company's Tier Standard has become the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. For over 25 years, Uptime Institute has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success. Uptime Institute - The Global Data Center Authority®, has office locations throughout the world, including those in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Russia, and Asia.

SOURCE Uptime Institute

Related Links

http://www.uptimeinstitute.com

