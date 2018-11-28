Uptime.com Joins Forces With ProPublica

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Website monitoring service Uptime.com (http://www.uptime.com) recently provided services to ProPublica's Electionland project to help journalists report on voter access, cybersecurity and election integrity in the 2018 midterm elections.

Uptime.com's specialized website alert monitoring tool tracked official election-related websites to detect and document voting impediments and disruptions from website outages, hacking and other issues. ProPublica used the Uptime.com API to monitor the performance of more than 4,000 sites — including voter information, online registration, polling and registration site lookup and election returns sites — across the country every five minutes to provide accurate, real-time data during the elections.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates and exposes abuses of power by the government, businesses, and other institutions. The organization created Electionland as a free, collaborative resource for journalists to share data and leads regarding election problems in their area. The goal: to help reporters shed light on troubling issues like harassment at the polls, ballot confusion, misleading information, and broken voting machines.

"Just as a healthy infrastructure is an enterprise's most valuable asset, a healthy election infrastructure is the lifeblood of democracy," said Uptime Director, Daniel Gershuni. "It was gratifying to participate in the Electionland initiative and help ProPublica detect threats to voter information and access – particularly at this crucial moment in our country's history."

Uptime.com monitors enterprise & SMB customer websites' availability and performance at one-minute intervals from probe servers across six continents. Customers receive critical insights on their site infrastructure and make data-driven optimizations to improve end-user experience. Uptime.com offers 16 types of checks to monitor website and mobile app uptime.

**About Uptime**

Founded in 2013 & headquartered in Manhattan, Uptime.com (https://Uptime.com) is an industry leading website uptime & performance solution with customers including Kraft, BNP Paribas, SAGE Publishing & Autodesk. Co-founded by seasoned B2B software entrepreneurs, Uptime.com was ranked by TechRadar as a top 5 best website monitoring service.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Briston

Email: Jennifer@uptime.com

Related Links

Uptime.com

ProPublica's Electionland

SOURCE Uptime.com

Related Links

http://www.uptime.com

