Uptown Funk Named Song Of The Decade

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. ("LiveXLive") (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today premiered the "Top 100 Songs of the Decade." Determined by LiveXLive's proprietary EQ (engagement quotient) ratings, "Uptown Funk" is ranked at #1 based on listening trends, including 67 billion total plays, "hearts," skips, and bans.

The five-and-a-half hour "Top 100 Songs of the Decade" special, which starts at song #100 and counts down to number one, is hosted by Raymond T, Parker, Jess Wright, Red and Jennifer While (who double as the curators of LiveXLive's vaults of various genres of music). An installment of LiveXLive's "Ranked" audio series, the Top 100 Songs of the Decade can be accessed on-demand alongside Ranked episodes such as "The Top 100 Artists in Streaming History," "Most Important Hip-Hop Songs Ever," "33 Greatest Rock Albums Ever," and the "44 Most Controversial Songs Ever," at www.livexlive.com/series/ranked.

"We are excited to present the Top 100 songs of the decade, a true list by the fans and for the fans," said Kevin Stapleford, VP/Programming. "Our countdown takes into account exactly how our users have interacted with our music library from January 1, 2010 through today. Users pick their favorites and listen across all their devices, from their home to the car to work to play! Congratulations to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars for getting the number one spot."

The top Ten Songs of the Decade are as follows:

RANK YEAR ARTIST TITLE 1 2014 Mark Ronson Uptown Funk 2 2016 Drake One Dance 3 2018 Post Malone Psycho 4 2012 Taylor Swift We Are Never Getting Back Together 5 2017 Coldplay/The Chainsmokers Something Just Like This 6 2015 Iggy Azalea Fancy 7 2015 Wiz Khalifa See You Again 8 2010 Lady Antebellum Need You Now 9 2017 Ed Sheeran Shape of You 10 2016 Rihanna Work

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands, and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights for more than 1500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. The company has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 291 hours of live content featuring 233 artists since April 2019, and has created more than 300 short-form original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

