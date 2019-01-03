Uptown Suites Chooses Blueprint RF for Best-in-Class Guest Connectivity

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's travelers demand top of the line technology packages from their lodging providers. Uptown Suites surpasses its guests' expectations by providing amenities such as free super fast Wi-Fi, 43" Smart HDTVs, rapid charge USB ports, an electric car charging station, and even cellular signal boosters in their latest Homestead, FL property. The foremost technology demand from guests is fast and reliable internet access throughout their entire stay. At Uptown Suites, internet reliability is more than an amenity; it's a pillar to the brand's dedication to business travel.

Uptown Suites has partnered with industry leader Blueprint RF to design, deploy, and support the property network infrastructure, including gigabits speed connectivity to every guest.

"We could not be more pleased to work with Uptown Suites. Our network solution is designed as an integral part of the overall building structure," says Ron Peterson, Blueprint RF CEO. "Our network speed and wireless density are two keys to pleasing discerning guests, and our technology platform is more flexible for the hotel's growing IoT ecosystem."

Customer feedback for Uptown Suites has shown reliable wireless access is one of the highest priorities for the modern traveler. And now, Uptown Suites provides some of the fastest and most reliable service available in the extended stay industry.

Jeff Robinson, VP of IT at Uptown Suites stated, "Our partnership with Blueprint RF has enabled us to provide the best-in-class technology for our extended stay guests. This amenity is free for our guests and helps them stay connected. We worked closely with the Blueprint RF team during the architectural design process. Early involvement has been a key to our success. Our goal is to create a fully connected building that delivers for hotel guests, hotel staff, and ongoing facility management."

About Uptown Suites

Uptown Suites has recharged the extended stay experience with class-leading technology, a connected, home-like environment, and good old fashioned customer service. Created by the founder of iconic luxury brands such as W Hotels, Uptown Suites is setting a new standard for extended stay travel, with affordable monthly, weekly, and nightly rates.

About Blueprint RF

Blueprint RF supplies a full range of network solutions to the hospitality and travel industry with proprietary solutions and services that integrate technology to heighten the guest experience. Blueprint RF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Communications, Inc., who also owns Cox Business, its B2B business division, and is the largest private telecommunications provider in the U.S.

SOURCE Uptown Suites