Uptown Suites Creates An Unparalleled Guest Television Experience Through The SHOWTIME® Hotel App

ATLANTA, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InTown Suites continues its 10+ year partnership with Showtime Networks Inc. with the exciting addition of the SHOWTIME Hotel App to all Uptown Suites properties. As a new extended stay brand, Uptown Suites is now providing guests with complimentary access to the SHOWTIME App on the in-room TV, without the need to login or enter a password. With just a click of the remote, Uptown Suites' guests can enjoy instant access to a vast library of award-winning SHOWTIME programming, including current and past seasons of SHOWTIME original series like, BILLIONS, THE CHI, HOMELAND, RAY DONOVAN, and many more. They will also have access to hundreds of movies, comedy specials, documentaries and hard-hitting sports, right from the comfort of their suite.

"Uptown Suites is designed for travelers seeking a home away from home, and with the addition of the SHOWTIME App on the guestroom TV, our extended stay guests can enjoy all the benefits of streaming. With on-demand access to the entire library of programming, guests can now catch up on the latest episodes of hit SHOWTIME programming or discover new shows, starting from the very beginning. We're thrilled to offer this state-of-the-art premium TV amenity for our guests without requiring them to pay for the subscription, or making them login with a user name and password," states Virginia Swords, Director of Marketing at Uptown Suites.

To learn more about the SHOWTIME App at Uptown Suites, visit uptownsuites.com/showtime

About Uptown Suites :

Uptown Suites has recharged the extended stay experience with class-leading technology, a connected, home-like environment, and good old-fashioned customer service. Uptown Suites is setting a new standard for extended stay travel, with affordable weekly and nightly rates. Uptown Suites and InTown Suites are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. www.uptownsuites.com.

