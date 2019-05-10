Uptown Suites Extended Stay Expands Same-Day Delivery Partnership

ATLANTA, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptown Suites has revolutionized the extended stay guest experience by offering same-day delivery of groceries and households essentials through Shipt. This partnership was created at the inception of this new extended stay brand to give its guests the convenience of ordering thousands of essential grocery items right to their door, in as soon as one hour. Uptown Suites has eight open properties and is excited to expand this offering to new properties opening soon in the greater DC metro.

Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay and offers affordable weekly and nightly rates. Each suite includes an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator that is perfect for filling with all your favorite items. "Shipt offers a member-focused, same-day delivery option that aligns perfectly with the needs of our extended stay guests," stated Virginia Swords, Director of Marketing at Uptown Suites.

Guests get access to a free Shipt 30-day trial which they can use during their stay and once back home. Ordering from Shipt is easy. Guests simply select their items from favorite local stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for the order - all from the comfort of their suite – or anywhere else. Shipt utilizes a network of personal shoppers to ensure fast, simple, and convenient delivery in as soon as one hour. Delivery is always free on all orders over $35.

About Uptown Suites:

Uptown Suites has recharged the extended stay experience with class-leading technology, a connected, home-like environment, and good old-fashioned customer service. Uptown Suites is setting a new standard for extended stay travel with affordable weekly and nightly rates. Uptown Suites and InTown Suites are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. www.uptownsuites.com.

About Shipt:

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is available to more than 80 million households in more than 250 markets across the country. Throughout 2019, Shipt will continue to expand on its nationwide presence by adding both new Target stores and additional retailer partners to its online marketplace. Members will also have more options to shop from than ever before, including all major product categories from Target. Shipt was founded in The Magic City, Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

