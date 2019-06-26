Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) Drug Overview 2018: A First-in-Class Oral Selective Non-Prostanoid Prostaglandin I2 (PGI2) Receptor Agonist

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uptravi" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) is a first-in-class oral selective non-prostanoid prostaglandin I2 (PGI2) receptor agonist. The drug and its active metabolite, ACT-333679, have a similar mode of action to the prostacyclin analogs, but with greater selectivity for the PGI2 receptor.

Analyst Outlook

Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) is positioned to become the second highest-selling drug behind Opsumit (macitentan; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) in the forecast period, with strong peak sales of $1.5bn across the forecast markets. Notably, Uptravi represents the first prostacyclin to launch for pulmonary hypertension (PH) supported by clinical data demonstrating a slowing of disease progression and reduced risk of hospitalization.

Furthermore, it is dosed orally, eliminating the need for the burdensome injections or regular inhalation with other prostacyclins. This attractive clinical profile will allow Johnson & Johnson to expand the role of the prostacyclin class in the treatment of PH, which is typically reserved as a later-line therapy.

Furthermore, Uptravi is being investigated in a triple combination regimen with a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor and Johnson & Johnson's endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) Opsumit. This may encourage physicians to treat newly diagnosed patients aggressively with improved outcomes, while consolidating both Uptravi and Opsumit as leaders within the PH market.

Key Topics Covered:

Drug Overview Product Profiles Uptravi: Pulmonary hypertension

Uptravi for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Uptravi for pulmonary hypertension

Uptravi sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan , and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

