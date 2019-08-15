Upward.net Acquires Proven, Expands Into SMB Market

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upward.net, a leading job site headquartered in Newark, CA, announced today that it has acquired Proven, expanding their offering to serve small and medium businesses in the U.S.

Upward.net's revamped site aims to help employers of all sizes better understand the ever-changing hiring landscape.

"We are excited to add Proven's experience and capabilities working with small businesses to our offering," said Steve Lombardi, CEO of Upward.net.

"The new Upward.net site doubles down on our big differentiator in the world of job sites: we have the flexibility to work with customers on their terms, be it traditional job postings, or more advanced programmatic options. We help light the path for our customers by showing them where and how they can get the best results," added Lombardi.

Proven is a job site focused on small businesses. It was started in 2009 by Pablo Fuentes, Joe Mellin and Sean Falconer while they were graduate students at Stanford. Over the past decade, Proven has worked with thousands of small businesses and has helped hundreds of thousands of candidates find work. Mr. Fuentes is joining Upward.net's executive team as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"We are excited to join forces with Upward.net, an emerging leader in the jobs space," shared Pablo Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Proven. "We have spent almost a decade working with small businesses; Upward's capabilities will allow us to serve our customers even better."

