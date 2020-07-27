Uqora Launches New UTI Pain Relief and UTI Diagnostic Products for Active UTIs

Uqora has a true understanding of the major public health issue UTIs present and the disruption it causes for millions. Known for its flagship line of proactive urinary tract health supplements, the addition of the new UTI pain relief and diagnostic products allow a full circle approach to urinary health.

This new line of UTI symptom-management products and diagnostic test strips are designed for those currently battling an active infection. The new line includes Clarify, Soothe, and Combat to serve as stepping stones to help get you through a UTI until you are able to see a healthcare provider.

Clarify ($9)

A pack of three individually wrapped test strips, Clarify uses the same test that doctors use to detect a UTI and takes just two minutes to deliver results. The Clarify test strips detect nitrites and leukocytes in urine, which indicate a UTI if present. Clarify can detect the presence of E. coli bacteria, which is responsible for 90 percent of all non-hospital-associated UTIs.

Soothe ($9)

Soothe provides fast relief for common UTI symptoms such as pain, urgency, discomfort, and burning. This product is designed for those suffering from an active UTI who are seeking fast relief for urinary discomfort and pain. Soothe includes 24 tablets and contains phenazopyridine hydrochloride, which works by lining the mucosa of the urinary tract with a topical analgesic, which provides UTI pain relief.

Combat ($9)

Combat includes 24 tablets designed to help control a UTI by inhibiting the progression of the infection. Combat's two active ingredients, methenamine and sodium salicylate, work to slow bacterial growth and relieve discomfort and pain. Combat will help slow the infection until you can see your healthcare provider and should not be used to replace medical care.

The new collection of products is also available to buy as a set, The UTI Emergency Kit ($25).

"We know our customers need solutions to safely and effectively self-diagnose a UTI, manage UTI symptoms, and control the infection until they can see a healthcare professional. With Clarify, Soothe, and Combat, we're tackling urinary tract health management end to end," says Uqora COO, Spencer Gordon.

Learn more about Uqora's products at uqora.com .

About Uqora

Uqora is a San Diego-based biotechnology company specializing in urinary tract health. Uqora's roots lie in proactive urinary tract care and research, leading the way in the development of next-generation health products. Uqora continues to expand high-quality research in the world of UTI prevention and urinary health in cutting-edge, effective ways. For instance, the company is currently developing a novel, non-antibiotic UTI treatment as an alternative to typical antibiotics.

With Uqora, you can now address every aspect of your urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management. Uqora has helped over 75,000 people with their urinary health and is now able to help many more with the launch of this new product line.

