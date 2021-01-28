Uranium Royalty Corp. to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Mining Conference today at 3:40pm EST. President and CEO, Scott Melbye, will provide an update on the Company and answer investors' questions during his live webcast.

Interested investors can register to attend URC's presentation on January 28, 2021 via the TD Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/3t5HhFS

The presentation will be recorded and made available on the Company's website after the conference.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company's strategy recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the uranium sector and the current historically low uranium pricing environment. The Company intends to execute on its strategy by leveraging the deep industry knowledge and expertise of its management team and its board to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and board include individuals with over 130 years of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the Company's strategy and business plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those set forth in the Company's final long form prospectus dated November 22, 2019 and other disclosure documents, available at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

