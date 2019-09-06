Urban Air Adventure Park Is Delighted To Announce Jessica Correa As The New Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park today announced Jessica Correa, former Senior Vice President of Marketing for Planet Fitness, joins Urban Air in a newly created position, as Chief Marketing Officer, and member of UATP's senior leadership team, reporting to CEO Michael Browning.

Correa joins Urban Air from the greater Boston area after more than four years with Planet Fitness and over 12 years with Royal Caribbean International. During her time with Planet Fitness, Correa was responsible for developing integrated marketing programs and innovative experiences across a range of channels driving revenue growth. Jessica has a strong record of leading companies through complex initiatives at pivotal transition points including pre – and post – IPO, digital transformation and franchise integration.

"After a lengthy search, we found a candidate that demonstrates an ability to galvanize and motivate a diverse team plus deliver programs that achieve results," said CEO Michael Browning. "Jessica shares our vision and our focus on innovation, and we know she will enhance market segmentation and franchise integration as Urban Air continues to grow with 300 Parks expected to be open by 2020."

In her new role with Urban Air, Correa will oversee all aspects that touch guests through their customer journey. She will lead Marketing, Sales, In-Park Revenue and Innovation.

Already this year, Urban Air has received significant accolades for its successful growth strategy. In January, the company was named a Top 100 franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and Browning last month accepted the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award for the Southwest region.

"I am thrilled to join a fast-growing company focused on creating a place that connects families in our frenzied world," said Correa. "I watched how my own family responded to Urban Air as we rolled up our sleeves and had fun in the Parks. It's a healthy environment that is creating memories for hard working parents and children who deserve a break. I am excited to be part of the next generation of Urban Air Adventure Parks."

Urban Air is the premier destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions for all ages. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the Adventure Park concept and is the largest Adventure Park Operator in the world, with 267 locations now open or under construction. Urban Air's mission is to provide healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com .

