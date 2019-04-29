Urban Air Adventure Park Launches Endless Play Membership Program Nationwide

DALLAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park has announced the official nationwide roll-out of Endless Play Memberships to all Parks. Urban Air, known for innovation in the family indoor theme park space, launches a membership program never before seen in the location based entertainment industry which gives customers unlimited monthly access to the Indoor Family Theme Parks for as low as $6.99.

The Endless Play Membership program gives Guests Unlimited Access to Urban Air's next level attractions which include Indoor Sky Diving, Go-Karts, the Sky Rider® Coaster, Spin Zone and Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Climbing Walls, Rope courses and much, much more.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this unique business model to the family entertainment industry. At Urban Air, we believe speed and innovation will win and this is a testament to our commitment to innovation," said Michael Browning, Urban Air Adventure Park CEO. "With the Endless Play Membership Program, we are providing Guests an amazing value which allows them to make Urban Air their home for family fun year-round. We are also broadening who can access the park by making it more affordable to host a party or show up for open play."

With the experience of Urban Air's executive team who have launched and managed similar membership concepts at companies like Six Flags and Top Golf, Urban Air is confident its process will be frictionless and drive tremendous enterprise value.



"I saw first-hand how a membership program could bring amazing value to the guest and company through the creation of brand loyalty," said Jay Thomas, Urban Air COO. "We brought our experience from launching and managing memberships at Six Flags and designed a unique membership model which meets the needs of our Urban Air Guest."



With memberships starting as low as $6.99, Guests can visit the Park as many times as they desire at a FRACTION OF THE PRICE of a single open play ticket. With over $2,300 of value bundled into the Membership, a Guest can save up to 85% off retail pricing!

