Urban Air Adventure Park Ranked #1 "Best Of Best" Franchise And #2 "Top New" Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

DALLAS, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leader in active indoor family entertainment, announced today Entrepreneur magazine has named the company #1 in their "Best of Best" category and #2 in their "Top New Franchise" category in a highly competitive list of the greatest franchises in North America. This data collected by Entrepreneur Magazine is based and submitted by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. Urban Air's exceptional growth allowed them to climb 25 spots since last year to reach this top honor.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by a publication that measures franchise growth from a macroeconomic perspective," says Michael Browning, Urban Air's CEO. "We are disrupting the traditional family entertainment space concept by creating an all new Indoor Family Entertainment Theme Park. We offer numerous attractions for families including indoor skydiving, our sky rider indoor coaster, high performance go-karts and our new eSports arena".

Urban Air currently has 267 Parks open and under development. Successful Franchisees continue to re-invest at a 78% growth rate allowing some operators to own up to six Parks a piece. Urban Air has also expanded globally with Parks in Shanghai, China; Vienna, Austria; and Sudbury, Canada. An estimated 74 new Parks are slated to open this year.

"Franchising trends are always changing, and our ranking of the fastest-growing franchises offers crisp insight into what's hot right now," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. "And through this list, we're also able to see the strategies that help newer brands ramp up quickly and that enable older ones to maintain their momentum."

Entrepreneur's 2019 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on each company's net franchise-unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2017 to July 31, 2018, with ties broken based on percentage growth. Urban Air's position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

To view Urban Air Adventure Park in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands.

About Urban Air: Urban Air is the premier destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions for all ages. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the Adventure Park concept and is the largest Adventure Park Operator in the world, with 300 locations scheduled to be open by 2020. Urban Air's mission is to provide healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

