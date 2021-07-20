Urban Air Adventure Park Signs Record 31 New Franchise Agreements in First Half of 2021

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the children's franchise growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed 31 new franchise agreements in the past six months – breaking the record for the most agreements signed in the first half of the year since the company started franchising in 2014. Company executives say the growth is fueled by strong multi-unit operators seeing tremendous opportunity in the family entertainment industry as families are looking for meaningful and active ways to connect socially offline.

In June alone, Urban Air signed 10 new agreements that will bring parks to Huntsville, AL; Mesa, AZ; Panama City, FL; Plainfield, IN; Wilmington, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Woodbridge, VA and Milwaukee, WI. Urban Air is seeing a spike in multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees with deep roots in the franchised childcare space such as The Goddard School, The Learning Experience and Primrose Schools, all who want to diversify their franchise portfolios and bring a new family-oriented business to their local communities. The brand has also inked agreements already this year with franchisees from McDonald's, Dunkin', Subway, The UPS Store and Camp Bow Wow, among others.

"The investment these local entrepreneurs are making into the Urban Air brand and in their local communities right now speaks volumes to the momentum we are seeing across the country for unique, exciting family entertainment options," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer of Unleashed Brands. "The real estate market is also hot right now and we are excited about the opportunities for prominent space within some of these new markets."

The 31 new units represent 24 unique franchise groups. In addition to expanded reach in several prominent states including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and New Jersey, this new wave of deals will increase Urban Air's presence in the Pacific Northwest with park debuts in Washington and Montana, where the market is particularly underserved for family entertainment.

Just this month, the team behind Urban Air announced the formation of Unleashed Brands, a new global growth-focused platform that aims curate and expand a portfolio of brands to provide safe, fun and enriching environments that help kids learn, play and grow. The first brand announced as part of the platform is Snapology, the premier franchise brand offering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programs for kids. Snapology will leverage space throughout Urban Air giving the Snapology brand a permanent home to deliver its world-class camps, birthday parties, and STEAM courses.

With more than 150 parks now open and 85 in development, Urban Air continues to solidify itself as the first and leading indoor family adventure park franchise in the United States. This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To continue this momentum, Urban Air is currently seeking driven leaders that are looking for a higher purpose than just profits and motivated to engage in their local community through social interactions, exercise, and elevated play for each kid that walks through their doors. With 50 percent of franchisees operating fully remotely, Urban Air offers a partnership flexible to the franchisee's preferences including many facets of support to build better experiences and ultimately grow.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

