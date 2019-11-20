Urban Air Adventure Parks CEO Michael Browning Proudly Accepts 2019 IAAPA "Young Professional Of The Year" Award

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Parks is pleased to announce 34-year-old Michael Browning has been awarded IAAPA's 2019 Young Professional of the Year. This prestigious annual award recognizes IAAPA members who demonstrate a dedication to the attractions industry through strong leadership, teamwork and integrity, while continually developing their knowledge and experience in this ever-changing business. Candidates must be strong advocates of IAAPA's mission to support, grow, and nurture the global attractions industry. All nominees are under 35 years of age.

"Michael's professional and personal success and growth in the attractions industry is remarkable for anyone, let alone a young professional," said Marika Barranco, Chair of the IAAPA Young Professionals Committee and guest experience administration manager at Monterey Bay Aquarium. "He shares his enthusiasm and passion with both his local community and the industry worldwide through his work with the Urban Air Adventure Park team, the Texas business community, and the IAAPA Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Committee. Michael's dedicated service to IAAPA as a volunteer and speaker, as well as his philanthropic work with The Chosen Ones Birthday Wish Program, is remarkable and his valued contributions are truly deserving of this honor."

Urban Air's partnership with Chosen One's Foster and Adoptive Family Support began in Southlake, Texas where the first Urban Air Park took flight nine years ago. "For kids in Foster Care, birthdays are not always fun and exciting, celebrated or remembered," said Chosen Ones Founder Vickie Akins. "A birthday party may seem like something very small, but for a child who has had a trauma-filled life, it can be a hugely positive and beneficial experience." Donated birthday parties at Urban Air are held monthly and include VIP treatment on all attractions including high-performance Go-Karts, indoor skydiving, Warrior Obstacle Course, Prozone Performance Trampolines and our signature coaster SkyRider.

"Play has a positive and meaningful impact on families," said CEO Michael Browning. "I am incredibly humbled and thankful to IAAPA for recognizing that our innovation at Urban Air centers around the idea that we are creating a safe, healthy place to celebrate and connect with the people we love. I share my success with the rest of our team and most certainly our guests whose smiles enforce our mission to boost self-esteem and create memories that last a lifetime."

Earlier this year, Urban Air launched the Endless Play Membership program, a model that allows families to play as long as they like and eliminating the stress that they must complete everything in a short window of time. Time never expires, allowing the guest to come as often as they like and creating an environment that compliments consumer lifestyles and spending habits.

For media who would like more information about Urban Air, please contact Carolyn McLean at carolynmclean@gmail.com or 502-409-1982.

ABOUT URBAN AIR

Urban Air is the premier destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions for all ages. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the Adventure Park concept and is the largest Adventure Park Operator in the world, with 267 locations now open or under construction. Urban Air's mission is to provide healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com .

ABOUT IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world. To learn more, visit www.IAAPA.org or connect through social media channels: @IAAPAHQ and #IAAPA.

Contact: Carolyn McLean

(502) 409-1982

carolynmclean@gmail.com

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Parks

Related Links

https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com

