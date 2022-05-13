Urban Air Mobility Market worth $28.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Unmanned Platform Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for an alternative mode of transportation in urban mobility for commercial applications and technological innovations in unmanned technology are the major factors driving the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251142860

By component, the Platform segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on component, the urban air mobility (UAM) market is segmented into infrastructure solutions and platform. The platform segment of the urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed need for green energy and alternate mode of transportation. The Air taxis segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecasted period.

"By platform operations, the piloted segment has the highest share in the forecasted period"

Based on platform operations, the Urban air mobility market has been segmented into autonomous and piloted. The piloted segment is projected to grow at a highest share. This growth can be attributed to the developments taking place in UAM market with respect to partnership, investments, and development of new products.

"The ride sharing companies' segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the forecasted period"

By end user, the ride sharing companies' segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the forecasted period. The ride sharing market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the ride sharing market are Uber (US), Joby Aviation (US) and Airbus (France).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urban Air Mobility Market"

338 – Tables

46 – Figures

328 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=251142860

"Europe: The second largest growing region in Urban air mobility"

The Europe urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the second highest rate of 19.1% during the forecast period. Government bodies, such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and the European Air Transport Command, play a crucial role in ensuring transportation safety and addressing issues related to air transport. The increasing size of existing military fleets, aircraft modernization programs, consolidation of airlines, and growth in air traffic are among the key factors driving the growth of the urban air mobility market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the urban air mobility market report include Airbus (US), Archer Aviation (US), EHang (China), Hyundai motor group tech (South Korea) and Wingcopter (Germany) among others. The players are largely focused on new product development and launches, and having a strong global presence will help them gain a competitive advantage in the urban air mobility industry. These companies are concentrating their efforts on breaking into new markets by launching technologically superior and cost-effective platforms and infrastructure solutions. These companies, in addition to new product releases and advances, have adopted partnership, contracts and agreement strategy.

Related Reports:

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Range, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Application, and Region (2021-2030)

Autonomous Aircraft Market by Technology (Increasingly Autonomous, and Fully Autonomous), End Use (Commercial, Combat & ISR, Cargo, Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Air Medical Services), Component, and Region (2018-2030)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/urban-air-mobility-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/urban-air-mobility.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets