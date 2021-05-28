Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Report 2020-2028 with Focus on the Top 95% of Global Markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the UAM markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is an emerging concept that represents a significant paradigm shift for legacy aviation stakeholders. Simply put, UAM is envisioned as on-demand air transportation within core urban areas and residential suburban destinations outside city centers using new, electric-powered, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

UAM will also play an important role in rural connectivity. The UAM concept relies on the utilization of uncongested, low-altitude airspace, and at the center of UAM's value proposition is improved transportation efficiency (i.e. reduced commuting time and road congestion through a fully integrated shared transportation system that seamlessly integrates surface and air transportation).

In this report, we analyze the market size of the Global Urban Air Mobility market for the period 2020 - 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets - the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of now, the United States remains the largest market UAM. European Union and China are emerging markets.

Throughout the report, we show how UAM is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of UAM aircraft technology.

Companies are now unveiling new design plans for electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can cater to the UAM market. This is because electric aircraft will reduce the cost it takes to operate aircraft, including fuel and asset costs.

Scope of the Report

1. Region: The regions discussed in this report are:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

2. Technology: The technologies that are of utmost importance to this industry are classified under two (2) heads:

A. UAM Software Technology:

Photogrammetric Software

Spatial Data Management Software

Computer Aided Design

Geographic Information Systems

Ground Control Station Software

Operating Systems for Drones

Cybersecurity

B. UAM - Hardware Technology

Autonomy

Fly by Wire

Sense & Avoid

Propulsion

Energy storage

Emissions

Structures

Safety

Communication

Active Noise Controls

3. Infrastructure: The infrastructure required to sustain UAM will include:

Charging Stations

Vertiports

Traffic Management

Pilot Training

Operations

4. Service: The services that UAM will provide involve:

Air Taxi

Passenger Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Air Ambulance

5. Platform: The major platforms in the UAM market will be:

Rotary Wing

Tilt/Wing Prop

Lift + Cruise

Tailsitter

6. Range: The two (2) main range categories are:

Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)

Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)

7. End-User: We focus on six (6) major end-users:

Ride-Sharing Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Airlines

Hospitals

Military

Government Organizations

