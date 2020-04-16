Urban Armor Gear Unveils Six Stylish Series Of Rugged Cases For Apple's Highly Anticipated iPhone SE
Apr 16, 2020, 07:00 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com)—leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases—announced the addition of six new series designed for Apple's latest iPhone SE.
Known for always taking their designs up a notch, UAG's advanced MIL-SPEC drop protection creates striking everyday armor and security for your iPhone SE. With their latest release, UAG is offering a case suitable for any personality. Choose between an array of colors and styles from their Monarch, Civilian, Pathfinder, Plasma, Plyo, and their brand new 100% compostable Outback Series.
Designed with action and adventure in mind, the latest iPhone SE cases boast scratch-resistant skid pads and protective screen surrounds, guaranteeing your device will be protected in any environment.
MONARCH SERIES
Available colors: Black, Crimson
Price: $59.95
- Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection
- Premium Materials (leather or carbon fiber) and alloy metal hardware
- Soft impact-resistant core & traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround
- Apple Pay compatible
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
- 10-Year Limited Warranty
OUTBACK SERIES
Available colors: Black, Lilac, Olive Drab
Price: $39.95
- 100% Compostable bio-plastic
- Ultra-thin, ergonomic design
- Soft-touch & easy hand-feel
- Raised camera bevel for additional protection
- Drop tested to MIL-STD 810G
CIVILIAN SERIES
Available colors: Black, Olive Drab
Price: $49.95
- Feather-light composite construction
- Hypercush Impact Protection System
- Tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Screen surround
- Apple Pay compatible
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
PLASMA SERIES
Available colors: Ice, Ash
Price: $39.95
- Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround
- Apple Pay compatible
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
PATHFINDER SERIES
Available colors: Black, Olive Drab, Midnight Camo
Price: $39.95 - $49.95
- Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround
- Apple Pay compatible
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
PLYO SERIES
Available colors: Ice
Price: $39.95
- Air-soft corners for cushioning against impacts
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Raised screen surround
- Apple Pay compatible
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
