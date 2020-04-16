Urban Armor Gear Unveils Six Stylish Series Of Rugged Cases For Apple's Highly Anticipated iPhone SE

Known for always taking their designs up a notch, UAG's advanced MIL-SPEC drop protection creates striking everyday armor and security for your iPhone SE. With their latest release, UAG is offering a case suitable for any personality. Choose between an array of colors and styles from their Monarch, Civilian, Pathfinder, Plasma, Plyo, and their brand new 100% compostable Outback Series.

Designed with action and adventure in mind, the latest iPhone SE cases boast scratch-resistant skid pads and protective screen surrounds, guaranteeing your device will be protected in any environment.

MONARCH SERIES

Available colors: Black, Crimson

Price: $59.95

Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection

Premium Materials (leather or carbon fiber) and alloy metal hardware

Soft impact-resistant core & traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

OUTBACK SERIES

Available colors: Black, Lilac, Olive Drab

Price: $39.95

100% Compostable bio-plastic

Ultra-thin, ergonomic design

Soft-touch & easy hand-feel

Raised camera bevel for additional protection

Drop tested to MIL-STD 810G

CIVILIAN SERIES

Available colors: Black, Olive Drab

Price: $49.95

Feather-light composite construction

Hypercush Impact Protection System

Tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PLASMA SERIES

Available colors: Ice, Ash

Price: $39.95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PATHFINDER SERIES

Available colors: Black, Olive Drab, Midnight Camo

Price: $39.95 - $49.95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PLYO SERIES

Available colors: Ice

Price: $39.95

Air-soft corners for cushioning against impacts

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Raised screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

