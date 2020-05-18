Urban Catalyst adds Angela S. Hwang as Director of Marketing and Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Catalyst, an Opportunity Zone Fund focused on ground-up development projects in Silicon Valley, announced today that it has hired Angela S. Hwang as Director of Marketing and Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Angela aboard as our first senior, director-level hire for our Marketing and Communications team," said Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden. "Angela has achieved great success in marketing across a variety of industries, and we look forward to her applying this expertise in communicating with the community, key stakeholders and investors."

Hwang will draw on her strong background in growth marketing, business strategy and corporate communications to lead Urban Catalyst's Marketing and Communications team, leveraging over a decade of experience in marketing technology products and professional services to regional and global target audiences.

Most recently, she led marketing for a SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology company. She earned bachelor's degrees in Mass Communications and in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

About Urban Catalyst

Urban Catalyst Opportunity Fund I LLC ("Urban Catalyst") is a nationally recognized real estate equity fund focused on ground-up development projects in downtown San Jose. In 2020, Forbes and the Sorenson Impact Center recognized Urban Catalyst as one of the top 10 Opportunity Zone Funds in the inaugural Forbes OZ 20. Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/.

