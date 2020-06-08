Urban Catalyst hires Dominic Giacalone as Development Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Catalyst, an Opportunity Zone Fund focused on ground-up development projects in Silicon Valley, announced today that it has hired Dominic Giacalone as Development Manager.

"Dominic is a great addition to our team at Urban Catalyst as we execute on the long-term vision we have for the downtown community," said Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden. "With his two decades of experience, we expect Dominic to play a pivotal role in development of our seven projects."

Giacalone brings to Urban Catalyst more than 20 years of real estate development experience, during which time he has been involved with the development or repositioning of over 524,000 square feet of commercial space. His specific areas of expertise include multi-tenant retail development, acquisition, entitlements, construction management and lease negotiation.

Most recently, Giacalone spent more than 13 years as Vice President of Development with Stegner Development in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Urban Catalyst

Urban Catalyst Opportunity Fund I LLC ("Urban Catalyst") is a nationally recognized real estate equity fund focused on ground-up development projects in downtown San Jose. In 2020, Forbes and the Sorenson Impact Center recognized Urban Catalyst as one of the top 10 Opportunity Zone Funds in the inaugural Forbes OZ 20 . Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/ .

SOURCE Urban Catalyst

Related Links

https://www.urbancatalyst.com

