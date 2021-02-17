Urban Catalyst Launches Second Opportunity Zone Fund

Through the formation of Fund II, Urban Catalyst will continue to help play a vital role in helping alleviate Silicon Valley's housing crisis while spurring economic development. Icon/Echo will be located in the heart of downtown San Jose at Fourth and Santa Clara Streets, just yards away from the future Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station. It's also only yards away, in close proximity to City Hall and San Jose State University.

"This project has an ideal location in downtown San Jose on the main drag next to a mass transit station," said Erik Hayden, Founder of Urban Catalyst. "We are utilizing some of the best architects in the country to design a beautiful building that has fantastic functionality for our future tenants."

The launch of Fund II comes on the heels of Urban Catalyst closing its successful Fund I in 2020, which raised $131 million . Fund II aims to raise $200 million and will remain open to investors until Dec. 24, 2024.

