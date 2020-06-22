Urban Catalyst Submits a Site Development Permit Package for Paseo, a Third One in the Same Week

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Catalyst, an Opportunity Zone Fund focused on ground-up development projects in Silicon Valley, today announced that it submitted a site development permit package for Paseo, located at 201 South 2nd Street in downtown San Jose.

"Paseo is the third site development permit package Urban Catalyst submitted in two days, and we're not slowing down," said Erik Hayden, Founder of Urban Catalyst. "It is the best office location in downtown San Jose, and what makes Paseo special is the 24-foot floor to ceiling heights, which will allow our office tenants to get really creative."

Designed by HGA Architecture, Paseo sits along a pedestrian corridor connecting San Jose State University and the Diridon station, a major transportation hub in Silicon Valley.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Urban Catalyst submitted similar permit packages for two other downtown San Jose projects in the same week:

The Mark, a 222-unit student housing project located a half block from the San Jose State University .

. Madera , a 157-unit multifamily building in downtown San Jose located near the Diridon Station.

About Urban Catalyst

Urban Catalyst Opportunity Fund I LLC ("Urban Catalyst") is a nationally recognized real estate equity fund focused on ground-up development projects in downtown San Jose. In 2020, Forbes and the Sorenson Impact Center recognized Urban Catalyst as one of the top 10 Opportunity Zone Funds in the inaugural Forbes OZ 20 . Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/ .

SOURCE Urban Catalyst

Related Links

https://www.urbancatalyst.com

