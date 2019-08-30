Urban Farming Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
The "Urban Farming - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Urban Farming market accounted for $210 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $288.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Production of vegetables and fruits in a narrow space, and growing demand for high class food, without pesticides or herbicides are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high preliminary savings, limits on the range of crops grown are hampering the growth of the market.
Based on Growing medium, Aeroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the rising plants in undersized spaces, particularly indoors. Feeding for aeroponics is also simple, as aeroponic grown-up plants usually involve less nutrients and water. Growing with aeroponics is not complicated and the benefits faraway offset any drawbacks.
By Geography, Asia Pacific region is constantly enhancing for the expansion of urban farming throughout the estimate period. Factors such as narrow land accessibility for feeding the swelling populace and the emerging economies in countries such as India and China are predict to guide the development of the market in this province.
Some of the key players profiled in the Urban Farming Market include UrbanFarmers AG, Urban Crops, SproutsIO, Sky Green, Pasona O2, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumitex, GrowUP Urban Farms, Green Sense Farms, Gotham Greens, Garden Fresh Farms, Everlight Electronics, Edenworks Inc., Brooklyn Grange Farm, BrightFarms, American Hydroponics, and Agrilution.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Urban Farming Market, By Farm Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Home Gardens
5.3 Corporate
5.4 Community
5.5 Other Farm Types
6 Global Urban Farming Market, By Growing Medium
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aeroponics
6.3 Aquaponics
6.4 Hydroponics
7 Global Urban Farming Market, By Structure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Outdoor Farming
7.3 Indoor Farming
8 Global Urban Farming Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Food Crops
8.2.1 Ornamental Plants
8.2.2 Medicinal Herbs
8.2.3 Aromatic Herbs
8.2.4 Other Non-Food Crops
8.3 Food Crops
8.3.1 Vegetables
8.3.2 Fruits
8.3.3 Cereals & Grains
8.3.4 Other Food Crops
9 Global Urban Farming Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agriculture
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Field
9.3.2 Closed Environment
9.3.3 Other Commericals
9.4 Other Applications
10 Global Urban Farming Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 UrbanFarmers AG
12.2 Urban Crops
12.3 SproutsIO
12.4 Sky Green
12.5 Pasona O2
12.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.7 Illumitex
12.8 GrowUP Urban Farms
12.9 Green Sense Farms
12.10 Gotham Greens
12.11 Garden Fresh Farms
12.12 Everlight Electronics
12.13 Edenworks Inc.
12.14 Brooklyn Grange Farm
12.15 BrightFarms
12.16 American Hydroponics
12.17 Agrilution
