urban-gro to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 9th

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a leading engineering, design, and product solutions company which creates high performance cannabis cultivation facilities around the world, announced that Chairman and CEO, Bradley Nattrass, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 9, 2020.

DATE: Thursday, January 9, 2020

TIME: 3pm Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Cannabis-VIC-010920

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Argus Controls and urban-gro Renew Strategic Agreement

urban-gro Announces Appointment of Richard (Dick) Akright as Chief Financial Officer

as Chief Financial Officer urban-gro Announces Financial Results for 2019 Third Quarter

Revenue Increased 16.2% Over Same Period in 2018, $17.1M versus $14.7M ;

versus ;

Gross Profit Percentage Increased to 32.4% From 29.3% Over Same Period in 2018;



Deposits Against Future Shipments was $4.2M , a New Company High;

, a New Company High;

Cash Position was $3.5 Million , a New Company High

ABOUT URBAN-GRO

urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is a leading engineering, design, and product solutions company that creates high performance cannabis cultivation facilities. Our highly tailored, plant-centric approach to the design, procurement, and integration of complex equipment systems provides a single point of accountability throughout the project lifecycle. urban-gro ensures operational efficiency and economic advantage for commercial cultivators through a full spectrum of professional services focused on facility optimization, and compliant integrated pest management programs promoting environmental health. In every engagement, our unwavering focus is on solutions that ensure success. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more. Follow urban-gro on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, we may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in our most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com