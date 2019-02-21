Urban Land Institute Celebrates A Downtown Houston 'Star'; Provident Realty Advisors Earns Development Of Distinction Award For Multifamily Conversion Of Historic Texaco Headquarters

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after welcoming its first residents, The Star is celebrating a new milestone. The landmark downtown Houston apartment tower, ensconced in the 104-year-old former Texaco headquarters at 1111 Rusk Street, was the For-Profit - Large category winner at the 2019 Development of Distinction Awards, presented by the Houston District Council of the Urban Land Institute. The prestigious honor was bestowed by a panel of national experts including Kim Kacini, President of HHHunt Communities; Amanda Rhein, Executive Director of Atlanta Land Trust; and Bob Springer SVP Commercial Real Estate Banking of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Colorado.

"There are so few opportunities to create something as magical as The Star," said Provident Realty Advisors' Kip Platt, "We were fortunate to have found an iconic, pre-war building of this scale where a thoroughly modern makeover meshes so seamlessly with its timeless architecture."

The early skyscraper that cemented the city's economic significance at the turn of the century was vacant for nearly 25 years when Provident Realty Advisors, Inc., a privately held real estate development and investment firm, took on the herculean task of bringing the structure's refined Renaissance Revival style and striking Beaux-Arts accents back to life through adaptive reuse as part of Houston's Downtown Living Initiative. Among the elements shining once again are the signature limestone arcades designed by Warren & Wetmore, also responsible for Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal.

Occupying a full city block and more than 400,000-square feet of interior space, The Star now incorporates 286 units in 22 floorplans ranging from 730 to 1,730 square feet with irreplaceable architectural details and interior finishes typically associated with a high end condominium, as well as approximately 21,000 square feet of street front retail within steps of two light rail lines and a myriad of new office, dining, entertainment and hotel offerings.

Leased and managed by Lincoln Property Company, the property wows with stunning public areas including a hotel-style lobby with restored mosaic tile flooring and original decorative brass elevator surrounds, resort-style courtyard with heated pool; one-of-a-kind, memorabilia-filled basement gameroom with poker, theater and golf simulator rooms; plus two-stories of penthouse recreation space including an expansive resident lounge for entertaining with gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop terrace with postcard city views.

For information, call 713.226.7827 or visit www.thestarhouston.com.

