Urban League Hosts Weekly Food and Toiletries Giveaways to Feed 10,000 Families in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday May 2, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. will host the area's largest food distribution to 2,500 families in need throughout North St. Louis County. It is the 5th weekly distribution that the Urban League has held to help residents ravaged with unemployment, poverty, and uncertainty during the COVID-19 Crisis, feeding 10,000 families total. The event will be held at 175 Jamestown Mall, Old Jamestown, MO 63034.

"The Urban League is committed to helping our neighbors to navigate the COVID-19 crisis by providing free food, toiletries, personal protective equipment and testing to help them achieve their best possible outcomes. It is our goal to provide Free Food & Toiletries Giveaways on a weekly basis throughout the Summer of 2020 in the St. Louis Metropolitan Bi-State Region. We are also incredibly grateful to our partners, sponsors and volunteers for helping us to execute these worthy events," said Michael P. McMillan, President & CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.

At this event, more than $100,000 in items will be distributed to the community courtesy of Enterprise Holdings, COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, Emerson, Regional Business Council, Sysco, McDonald's, Congressman Lacy Clay, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray, Bank of America, Ameren, Craftsmen, Dot Foods, McCarthy, Keely Cares, CSI Leasing, Commerce Bank, Simmons Bank, Penske, MTM, Schnucks, Regions Bank, United Way of Greater St. Louis, St. Louis Area Food Bank, Spire, Fred Weber, Esco Technologies, Fabick Cat, Holland, Teamsters, PNC Bank and Operation Food Search.

"Over the past Century of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis' existence, our history reflects many crises with African Americans being the most impacted. As an institution, we work to be consistent and unwavering in our commitments to serve and empower. We are tremendously thankful to our many community partners, volunteers and sponsors for helping us to host the Food & Toiletries Giveaways for area residents on a weekly basis," McMillan said. For more information about the Urban League giveaways contact (314) 615-3668 or ulstl.com.

SOURCE Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis