Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with Jobcase for 9th Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Virtual Career Fair to Help Diverse Residents Connect with Employers

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts (ULEM) announced today its 9th Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Virtual Career Fair. ULEM's summer job fair – which is consistently one of Boston's largest annual hiring events – will be held virtually to support access for the widest spectrum of jobseekers. The event will be co-sponsored by Jobcase , the online social community dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers. The career fair, which annually draws more than 800 participants, will connect residents from across Boston and New England with employment opportunities from local businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

"The Urban League is proud to partner with Jobcase, as both of our organizations are committed to empowering community and changing lives," said Dr. J. Keith Motley, Consultant/President and CEO of ULEM. "This year's summer career event is virtual to enable jobseekers to participate safely and easily. For local residents who may face connection challenges, we have resources available to help them get access to this online event. Over 20 participating employers are eager to hire quality candidates, and this career fair is a strategic opportunity for these companies to engage with thousands of diverse prospective employees who are seeking jobs, training and networking opportunities. For many in our community, securing employment at this event could potentially change their lives and allow them to support their families."

The event will start at 11:00 a.m. with the Community Conference, providing informational talks and jobseeker preparation, and covering topics like the Future of Work and a live session with Cristina Costa at 12 p.m. on The Power of LinkedIn and Building your Online Brand. At 11:00 a.m., the Career Fair begins, offering candidates the chance to connect with employers, learn about potential career paths, and find training opportunities.

"Jobcase is always proud to support and partner with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts as we share a mission to support local residents by expanding access to employment," said Fred Goff, founder and CEO of Jobcase. "Empowering success in people's work-lives is critical for strengthening communities and we are thrilled to use our online platform's capabilities to help ULEM connect jobseekers with employers. We look forward to helping the Boston community and ULEM make this their most successful career fair yet!"

9th Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Virtual Career Fair details:

Where: Online – register at: ulem.vfairs.com

register at: When: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET

To learn more about the 9th Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Virtual Career Fair, please visit ulem.vfairs.com

About the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts

The mission of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is to be a champion of civil rights dedicated to helping people improve their lives and to build stronger communities by providing local residents with education, job training, and placement at no cost. For nearly 100 years, ULEM's programs and services have given hope to our program participants and made a lasting, positive impact in the community. Visit www.ulem.org . Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

About Jobcase

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social media platform, Jobcase enables more than 110 million registered members to lead better work-lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact [email protected]

