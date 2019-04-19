Urban Legends Reissues N*E*R*D's Sophomore Album 'Fly Or Die' For Its 15th Anniversary

Released on March 23, 2004, Fly or Die was N*E*R*D's follow-up to 2002's In Search Of. Juxtaposing hip-hop with rock influences, N*E*R*D's Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay learned to play the instruments on each track so they could also perform them live. The album was produced by The Neptunes, and Lenny Kravitz and Questlove guest on "Maybe."

"It's all over the place but with a little more direction," Chad Hugo told MTV News around Fly or Die's release. "Even in the songwriting, Pharrell wrote songs with more issues involved, more storytelling."

Uncut awarded the album five stars and Entertainment Weekly graded it an A-, saying, "Fly or Die is craftier and more multilayered than its predecessor… clever, complex, studio-crafted pop --complete with musicianly, smooth-jazz licks -- that doesn't owe allegiance to any one genre."

"A great album, crammed with hooks and harmonies, goofball lyrics and the left-of-center melodic twists any indie-rawk geek would fly or die for." – Alternative Press

N*E*R*D: Fly or Die, [2LP red vinyl]

SIDE A

1. "Don't Worry About It"

2. "Fly Or Die"

3. "Jump"

4. "Backseat Love"

SIDE B

1. "She Wants To Move"

2. "Breakout"

3. "Wonderful Place/Waiting For You"

SIDE C

1. "Drill Sergeant/Preservation"

2. "Thrasher"

3. "Maybe"

SIDE D

1. "The Way She Dances"

2. "Chariot Of Fire/Find My Way

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S "URBAN LEGENDS"

Urban Legends is a multi-platform initiative that honors the past 30 years of Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

