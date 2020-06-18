Urban Legends/UMe Releases James Brown Mini-Documentary, Get Down, The Influence Of James Brown

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Legends, a division of UMe, Universal Music Group's global catalog company, is celebrating 50 years of funk, soul, hip-hop, and R&B with a month-long celebration of that includes live DJ sets, new mini-documentaries, new episodes of the docu-series Through the Lens, and new releases of re-mixes of classic songs. The events focus on four genre defining periods in music history over the past half a century, kicking off today, paying homage to "The Godfather of Soul" JAMES BROWN. Spotlighting one of the greatest artists of all-time, "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown, Urban Legends explores the music of James Brown, whose unique style laid down the foundation of Hip-Hop, demonstrating why he is one of the most sampled artists of all-time.