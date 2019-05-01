Urban LGBTQ Radio Station Expands Programming

ATLANTA, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WERUradio broadcasts 24hrs a day on WERUradio.com, Live365, streema.com,https://www.radio.net, the WERUradio app and Alexa/Echo using the WERUradio skill. WERUradio has created a platform that interpolates the uptempo flavors of R&B (Lizzo, Beyonce, Chris Brown) Hip Hop (Travis Scott, Trina, Nicki Minaj) and House Music (Quentin Harris, Martha Wash, Frankie Knuckles) combine to give you a unique musical taste.

WERUradio fills a niche market by prominently featuring amazing artists like B. Slade, Big Freedia, Miss Lawrence, Vincint and more from the LGBTQ community in heavy rotation.

WERUradio adds dynamic on-air personalties to its programming roster who reflect the unique tone of the LGBTQ community.

"The WE aRe U Morning Crew" Monday-Friday 6-10am EDT

Your hosts, Jana,Nova, Say & TJ play the hottest music tracks alongside discussions on trending topics with hilarious commentary, and sharp, insightful observations.

"Middays with Diamond" Monday-Friday 10 am-2 pm EDT

The 1st Lady of WERUradio Middays delivers her radiant personality and distinctive voice while she plays the latest in R&B, Hip Hop, and House Music.

"Chit Chat with Miss Sophia" Monday-Friday 2-6 pm EDT

This award-winning comedian, on-air personality, and drag superstar plays more of your favorite songs. Miss Sophia brings her outrageous oratory and bodacious personality to your afternoon. Her witty dialogue on all the latest in celebrity news and gossip will have you roaring with laughter.

"Sibley Saturdays" Saturday 10 am- 2 pm EDT

No more simple Saturdays now you have Sibley Saturdays. Veteran performer, Keith Sibley puts some pep in your weekend routine with back to back House Music and dance remixes of your favorite songs.

"The House of WERU" Sunday 9 am-1 pm EDT

WERUradio shows its Spiritual side as George Daigle gives you words of motivation paired with continuous Inspirational House Music.

Contact:

(678) 839-WERU (9378)

WERUradio Promotions

George@WERUradio.com

SOURCE WERUradio

