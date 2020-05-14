Urban One, Inc. Announces The Launch Of Its New Non-profit Organization, Urban One Community Works, Inc., And Donates $20,000 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URBAN ONE today announced the launch of Urban One Community Works, Inc., a new 501(c)(3) organization that provides charitable assistance and services. The non-profit's first philanthropic act was to make a financial contribution to two organizations, Martha's Table and From Streets to Skills. The donations will assist with their efforts to support students, families and the elderly in the Washington D.C. and Maryland areas during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Urban One formed Urban One Community Works, Inc. to commemorate its 40th anniversary, which it celebrates this year. The organization was established as an extension of the mission of Urban One founder and chairwoman, Cathy Hughes, and CEO, Alfred Liggins, to be of service to the African American community. Its mission is to provide support to organizations and programs that work to strengthen and improve the quality of life of African Americans in the communities in which it operates.

"I can't think of a more befitting way to celebrate our 40th anniversary than to double down on our mission of service," said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman and Founder, Urban One, Inc. "This global pandemic has provided an ideal opportunity for Urban One Community Works to get involved and be of assistance to the most vulnerable among us. Like many other companies, we are feeling the significant financial impact of these economic times, but I believe, as we give to the least fortunate among us, we will be blessed."

Martha's Table, a nationally accredited education program that provides healthy meals for over 15,000 Washington D.C. residents, received a $15,000 donation. The organization was selected for its demonstrated capacity, infrastructure and commitment to the community for the past 40 years.

"We are incredibly grateful to Urban One Community Works and Cathy Hughes for this generous show of support as COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of Washington, D.C. residents," stated Kim R. Ford, President and CEO, Martha's Table. "This significant contribution from Urban One will directly support the diverse and vibrant communities we interact with every day by providing critical healthy foods. Happy 40th anniversary to Urban One; together, we will continue to invest in and stand alongside our neighbors."

From Streets to Skills, a non-profit social services organization, has partnered with Urban One on various community initiatives for over 30 years. It is a small grassroots, family outreach resource center created to help senior citizens, veterans, the working poor, homeless adults and families, and youth who and are living in adverse circumstances, facing eviction, or domestic violence. From Streets to Skills is staffed by volunteers and relies solely on donations, in-kind contributions and fundraising. It received a $5,000 donation.

"We are immensely grateful to Ms. Hughes for the help she has provided to us all these years. Whenever we are low on funds or in need, she has stepped up to lend support. These vital funds from Urban One will be used only to purchase food for our children, families, single mothers, and senior citizens who continue to call for assistance," said Ella McCall Haygen, Founder, From the Streets.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to reflect the Company's multi-media operations better. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.urban1.com

