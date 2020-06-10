Urban One, Inc. Honors Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser With A Special Appreciation Day For Her Incredible Leadership On Friday, June 12

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URBAN ONE, INC. announced today that it will host a Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day to salute the Mayor's incredible leadership, unparalleled track record and her staunch support of protesters in the nation's capital during the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. On Friday, June 12, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EST), Radio One's D.C. market's cluster of radio stations will conduct an on-air celebration of Mayor Bowser and spotlight the accomplishments she has made throughout her tenure.

The Appreciation Day will air on Majic 102.3 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with on-air personalities Russ Parr, Vic Jagger, Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins; on WKYS 93.9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Jackie Paige and from 7:00 to 12:00 p.m. with Little Bacon Bear; on Praise 104.1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Cheryl Jackson; on WTEM The Team 980 and 95.9 with Doc Walker; and on 1450 WOL from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Carl Nelson. Local D.C. artists and musicians, along with featured celebrities and listeners, will call in to share their support and appreciation for Mayor Bowser and her leadership.

Mayor Bowser's effective leadership has been endorsed by voters who elected her as the first mayor to have consecutive terms in 16 years. Recently, she gained global attention after she renamed a stretch of 16th Street, NW near the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza," in acknowledgment of the Black Lives Matter movement and of citizens' First Amendment right to protest in one of the most important cities in the world. Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduction of DC's unemployment and chronic homelessness rates are also among her list of accomplishments and cause for this auspicious salute.

"We are honored to celebrate a black woman, a black mayor and a black voice who tirelessly works to serve and protect our nation's capital," said Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes. "Mayor Bowser continues to prove she is a "Quiet Storm," capable of effectuating change and taking bold stands when necessary. We must say job well done when the job is done well, and it is our pleasure to do so by hosting Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day on our DC market radio stations."

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company's multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

