Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids engages and unites national audience for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One's 12th annual fundraising broadcast to benefit patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases raised more than $1.5 million this month for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids® event, held on March 5, brought together celebrity supporters, radio personalities and listeners to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for treatment, travel housing or food.

Local and national listening audiences around the country heard the stories of childhood cancer survivors whose lives were saved at St. Jude. Wilms tumor survivor, Sissy, shared her story with The Willie Moore, Jr. Show listeners. Kimberlin, a leukemia and sickle cell patient at St. Jude in the 1980s, shared with listeners in Houston the story of how her cancer and sickle cell disease were cured. During The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, former St. Jude patient Cedric shared what it was like to be treated at the hospital in 1968.

St. Jude celebrity supporters took part as well. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell had special guests JeKalyn Carr, Jermaine Dolly and Pastor Jamal Bryant, who helped to excite and engage listeners with their St. Jude and childhood cancer experiences, encouraging listeners to donate monthly, and Grammy award winning, platinum selling artist, Lecrae joined The Willie Moore, Jr. Show as a special guest.

"We are thankful for Urban One's ability to encourage diverse audiences to embrace our lifesaving mission," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Our goal is to make an extraordinary impact through education and by acquiring new donors committed to the St. Jude mission. Today, we are exceptionally proud to announce that Urban One has achieved yet another astounding fundraising milestone by raising more than $1.5 million, helping kids who need it most. Together, we won't stop until we defeat childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases for children around the world."

Urban One primarily targets urban listeners and is the top supporter of the annual fundraising event with radio partners in 14 markets participating in the campaign. Since 2008, the event has raised over $13 million in cash and pledges.

During the event, thousands of radio listeners across the U.S. called in or went online to become Partners in Hope, joining the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by pledging to make a monthly donation of $20 or more to support the St. Jude mission.

To join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement and become a Partner in Hope, visit thisshirtsaveslives.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

