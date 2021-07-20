Urban Rail Transit Market in Railroads Industry|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the urban rail transit market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021.

The urban rail transit market in the railroads industry is expected to grow by USD 16.83 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Urban Rail Transit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist urban rail transit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the urban rail transit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urban rail transit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urban rail transit market vendors

Urban Rail Transit Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the urban rail transit market. Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Urban Rail Transit Market Size

Urban Rail Transit Market Trends

Urban Rail Transit Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the surge in investments for rail projects as one of the prime reasons driving the Urban Rail Transit Market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

