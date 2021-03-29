Urban Skin Rx® Announces The Melanin Experts™

"When I began my career as an aesthetician, I noticed a lack of education, services and products that addressed common concerns seen in deeper skin tones," says CEO & founder Rachel Roff. "I founded Urban Skin Rx® in 2010 to provide solutions to specific issues for women and men with melanin-rich skin. As part, I've dedicated the last 15 years to overcoming disparities in clinical skincare for diverse skin tones and am proud to unveil an extension to these efforts with The Melanin Expert™ Network, a free online service that connects consumers with licensed aestheticians with extensive experience in the industry, allowing glowgetters ™ to easily address their unique skin concerns without leaving their homes."

Joining Rachel as part of the Melanin Expert™ Network is Dr. Alexis Stephens, DO, FAOCD, FAAD. As the founder and lead board-certified dermatologist at Parkland Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Springs, Florida, Dr. Stephens has devoted her career to creating an accepting and welcoming environment for a diverse group of patients. As a Melanin Expert™, she will serve as an ambassador for the program and share her knowledge to uplift communities of color.

"In an industry where less than 3% of dermatologists in the U.S. are Black, I'm proud to be part of this initiative and represent my community," says Dr. Stephens. "I fully support and believe in the Urban Skin Rx® mission towards creating an ethical, unprejudiced skincare industry and I look forward to providing accessible education and advocating for BIPOC men & women through various resources during this partnership."

To further support these ongoing efforts, the brand will continue to give back by utilizing their powerful social media platform to amplify melanated voices. As such, Urban Skin Rx® channels will feature BIPOC tastemakers, skin specialists and competing brands, aiming a spotlight on and providing key insights from those outside the Urban Skin Rx® network.

Additionally, to further promote more inclusion in the skincare industry, Urban Skin Rx® is proud to announce that they are collaborating with The Academy of Goal Achievers to award scholarships for Aestheticians at The Academy of Nails and Aesthetics. The brand is also working with the Skin of Color Society for an upcoming collaboration that will be impactful to the melanin community and those who focus on Skin of Color. These initiatives will serve as the foundation for change within the beauty industry by funding opportunities for future Melanin Experts™.

From its inception, Urban Skin Rx® has been dedicated to fighting injustice against children, adolescent girls, women, and the Black community. As a company that predominantly serves and sells to BIPOC and women, they are committed to always having compassion for marginalized communities, bringing awareness to the issues they face, and providing financial support to organizations that are dedicated to supporting them.

About Urban Skin Rx®

Urban Skin Rx® was founded in Charlotte, NC in 2010 to develop clinical skincare products that address the needs of consumers with melanin-rich skin tones. Urban Skin Rx® products deliver blends of high-strength ingredients formulated to address the most common skincare concerns of women of color, including improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. Urban Skin Rx® products are sold at www.urbanskinrx.com and at over 5,000 retail locations across the U.S.

For more information on Urban Skin Rx®, please visit www.urbanskinrx.com .

For more information on the non-profit organizations Urban Skin Rx® supports, please visit https://urbanskinrx.com/pages/non-profits-we-support .

For press inquiries, please contact Rebecca Leiby, mml PR, at [email protected] .

SOURCE Urban Skin Rx

Related Links

https://urbanskinrx.com/

