Urban South Brewery: Same Great Beer, Refreshed Brand and Packaging

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban South Brewery , the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to introduce its newly updated packaging and logo. After opening a new satellite location in Houston this year and with the brewery's fifth anniversary quickly approaching, the brand refresh celebrates Urban South's evolution as a company.

Urban South Brewery

"We designed our original brand nearly six years ago and our brewery has undergone so many positive changes since that time," said Jacob Landry, co-founder of Urban South Brewery. "We've introduced a number of new beers to our core lineup, shifted from traditional to more innovative brews, and opened a research and development brewery in Houston. As we settle into our lineup, it was the right time to modernize our brand to reflect the spirit of the brewery and our team, and give our beer brands a cohesive look and feel."

The refreshed brand, created with local experts at TILT in Louisiana, encompasses Urban South's fun-loving, laid back approach to brewing. Working closely with the Urban South team, TILT tapped into their understanding of the craft beer space to create a vibrant, modern and legible brand and packaging strategy. The result is a recognizable body of work that speaks to the identity of the company as a whole.



Consumers can expect a more consistent look across all beer varieties, both year-round and seasonal, and the same bold flavor they've come to enjoy from the Urban South brewing team. Oktoberfest and Lime Cucumber Gose are currently on shelves in their updated packaging, and fan favorite Holy Roller is expected to follow in October. The rest of the lineup will be released in its new packaging over the next several months.

"Now is a good time to be proactive about bringing positivity to our lives, and we hope this new look gives consumers something to smile about," said Kyle Huling, co-founder of Urban South Brewery. "In Houston, we've already seen this in action. Our team there not only develops unique beers for Urban South, they also helped us test the waters on the new logo. After seeing the Houston community's positive response, we wanted to share a fresh new look with all of our customers."

Branding updates are also being made at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom in New Orleans, including signage, tap handles, merchandise and more. To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com or follow along on social media ( @urbansouthbeer ).

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX , the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and - with a belief that beer is a family affair - the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

Media Contact: Morgan Whitehouse, [email protected], 802-373-4686

SOURCE Urban South Brewery

Related Links

http://www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com

