Urban VPN Adds 464 New VPN Locations and Celebrates 25 Million Users

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Cyber Security LTD, the company behind Urban VPN , the biggest premium free VPN in the world for non-commercial use, is proud to announce expansion with 204 new server nodes in EU, North America, Asia, and Oceania. This addition brings the total number of new locations added in 2022 to 464.

Urban VPN Grows By 10M Downloads in Just 3 Months

The new server nodes will allow Urban VPN users to easily rotate IP locations with a choice of 21 countries with unlimited bandwidth. Urban VPN offers integrated IP masking, data encryption, and safe browsing features for a safe and secure anonymous browsing experience on all desktop platforms without any need for registration. Urban Cyber Security's cross-platform product suite also offers browser extensions, streaming unblockers, hotspot shields, and an adblocker. Urban VPN's full suite encompasses VPN products for every major platform, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android.

Committed to opening up the web for all users regardless of location, Urban VPN has celebrated its 25 Millionth download this month.

Growing by 10 Million downloads in just three months this year, Urban's pride is in the distinct strategy of harnessing community-powered VPN for wider reach and connection. Being completely free allows Urban VPN to continue widening its scope to bridge the gap in web access around the world.

About Urban Cyber Security LTD:

Urban Cyber Security offers a comprehensive product suite specializing in end-user privacy and security offering a wide variety of individual and commercial uses such as Virtual Private Network (VPNs), HotspotShield , anti-malware protection, and more.

Contact:

For more information and press:

Urban VPN Communication Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Cyber Security LTD