Urbanimmersive Brings 3D Tours Social with UiMeet3D

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of UiMeet3D, a new way of remotely visiting digitalized real places with friends and clients aiming at bringing 3D tours more social, engaging and interactive. UiMeet3D is a new integrated feature of Urbanimmersive's 3D tour technology.

Highlights of the UiMeet3D innovative solution include:

3D avatars multi-user technology integration;

New lead generation tool for online marketers;

First mover to market in the 3D tours industry;

Endorsed by market leaders;

New revenue streams for UI;

VR ready.

Using cutting-edge multi-user servers, 3D real place environments and video conference technologies, UiMeet3D is the first immersive solution on the market enabling people to walk through a digitalized real place (i.e. 3D tours), like a property for sale, while visually interacting with other visitors represented by avatars. The integration of the Video Conference technology shows avatars with people's live feeds cameras. UiMeet3D does not require any software or plugin download or installation making it easy to use on any browsers and devices.

UiMeet3D is actually the closest way to mimic real life visits of digitalized real environments providing real estate marketers with a new and powerful lead generation and communication tools aiming at improving conversion rates. For example, a real estate agent can recreate a virtual open house, share its 3D tour on social media to invite interested people, greet visitors (avatars) entering the digitalized home, see them freely walking from one room to another and decide to engage with visitors showing real signs of interest, exactly like they would do in real life.

Throughout the testing phases, Urbanimmersive has presented UiMeet3D to a selected group of photographers and agents in different regions. The feedback was unanimously positive among all groups of users.

Éric Paquette, Founder and President of EGP TechnoVirtuel, one of the largest real estate photography agencies in Canada, recently announced as a new major UI client, embraces this new innovation from Urbanimmersive. "The Covid-19 crisis is accelerating the adoption for 3D home viewing tours which is consequently expanding home buyers and sellers online behaviors. UiMeet3D is a very compelling innovation towards this rapid digital transformation in the real estate industry and we are very excited to be the first real estate photography business to bring this innovation to our clients in Canada", stated Éric Paquette.

Luc Vaillancourt, a top real estate agent producer from Via Capitale, a Brookfield real estate Canadian brokerage company, is already planning on using UiMeet3D for all its listings. "With 3D tours, home buyers can visit our listings from A to Z but agents cannot engage and interact with them to tell the full story. UiMeet3D solves this problem and resistance from many real estate agents of using 3D tours as it enables the agent to be where the buyers are in the 3D tours", stated Luc Vaillancourt (https://immopassion.ca/).

Other industries will benefit from UiMeet3D. For local businesses, UiMeet3D can allow a live representative greeting incoming visitors, watch them freely walking through the retail shop and engage with customers looking for information like they would do in real life. As it takes just a couple of hours to scan a real large space environment to create a 3D tour with Urbanimmersive technology, a retail shop could even update its 3D Pocket Website TM on a regular basis depending on inventory levels or seasons.

In the context of large space 3D environments like office spaces, hotels, resorts, warehouses or commercial buildings, UiMeet3D enables a large group of visitors to interact together based on their locations while offering to a moderator (guide) an interactive map locating in real time all participants. Therefore, UiMeet3D also opens Urbanimmersive to many emerging new market opportunities in Virtual Reality (VR) with social 3D virtual events, virtual trade shows, virtual exhibitions, virtual classrooms, virtual off-site engineering inspections and more.

Urbanimmersive is now offering for every 3D tour produced on its platform a limited free-to-use UiMeet3D version that allows to see all visitor avatars in the 3D tour (up to 20 participants per room), open text-based chatrooms and invite visitors for one-on-one video live meeting. The Company will soon be launching a Premium version which will mainly targets intensive users, commercial, educational and industrial clients. The Premium version will allow visitor alert notifications, greeting chats, video bots and unlimited number video live meetings.

The Premium version will open up incremental revenue streams for the Company as it will be offered on a pay-per-minute usage and on a subscription model. Real estate professionals using Urbanimmersive's 3D tours will be able to subscribe to different UiMeet3D packages directly from their client dashboard provided by photographers using the Company's SaaS platform, opening up an additional revenue stream to our photography clients as well.

"We believe UiMeet3D will become the norm in the 3D tours industry like it has been in the past for video games going from solo player to large multi-user's game and we are happy to be the first mover to market with clear technological and distribution advantages over the competition. Very soon, it will be boring to visit 3D tours of homes and/or local businesses alone without friends or clients", stated Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive. "From a business angle, as real estate professionals are spending much more on digital advertising (lead gen) than visual content alone, we believe UiMeet3D subscription revenue model could become a significant growth driver for Urbanimmersive as it opens up the monetization of 3D tours usage rather than only its production and hosting", added Ghislain Lemire. "With Urbanimmersive 3D technology being camera hardware agnostic, meaning working with all cameras and software capable of generating 360 imagery, and by the fact that Urbanimmersive already possesses a large network of real estate photographers in North America to distribute its complete solutions, we believe we are well positioned to become the leading brand in video conferencing solutions, when the main emphasis being of meeting in a place", concluded Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive

UiMeet3D is now available in selected geographical areas in a Beta version and will soon be released everywhere in the world.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive' platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge website builder tools, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com .

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

SOURCE Urbanimmersive Inc.

Related Links

http://www.urbanimmersive.com

