UrbanStems, The Modern, DTC Floral Gifting Brand, Closes 20M In Series C Funding As It Approaches Mother's Day

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanStems, the modern floral and gifting company, announces the close of a $20M Series C funding round led by SWaN & Legend Venture Partners and DFE Capital Management, with investments from Motley Fool Ventures, Gordon Segal, Gaingels, PAN, and other strategic investors. UrbanStems set out to disrupt an outdated floral delivery system and has proceeded to grow the business strategically. To date, UrbanStems has raised $48M in funding.

The funding comes as the team prepares for Mother's Day and its biggest revenue week in company history. UrbanStems saw 130% growth in 2020 including; a new technology platform to drive improved customer experience, new product categories such as dried florals, expansion of their supply chain and the launch of new marketing channels like television. Customer and brand passion has led to premier partnerships in 2021 with Vogue and Bumble.

With the new funding, UrbanStems will continue to hire and grow its team, build on its leading gifting technology platform, and scale infrastructure to support the brand's accelerated growth plans. The company has grown 500% since the Series B in 2018, and has advanced its position as a leader in the direct to consumer floral and gifting space under the guidance of CEO Seth Goldman.

"We are elated to partner with SWaN and DFE to continue our founding mission to become the ultimate gifting platform that redefines how people connect with one another." Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems.

"We have seen UrbanStems build the best floral gifting brand in the US over the past four years, and are thrilled to continue to support their expansion. We are excited to continue to partner with the strong team assembled by Seth, to continue to change the course of global gifting." David Strasser, Partner at SWaN & Legend.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the UrbanStems team. Based on our experience with direct to consumer brands, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity in the personalized gifting space. We strongly believe, based on their focus on product quality and customer experience, that UrbanStems is primed to accelerate their rapid growth. Their world class management team is poised to execute and win." Jason Stiles, CEO, DFE Capital Management.

2021 also included philanthropic partnerships for organizations such as Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Trevor Project, ACLU, World Central Kitchen, and Baby2Baby.

About UrbanStems:

UrbanStems is a modern floral and gifting company designed for thoughtful people. Through expressive bouquets and plants, as well as curated gift options, they are helping people connect and feel more cared for even from afar.

UrbanStems works with the best in class designers to offer stunning bouquets and curated plants that fit every occasion. Personalized notes and gift-like packaging create a best in class gifting experience.

The company launched on Valentine's Day 2014 with the aim to disrupt an outdated floral delivery system and provide a superior experience to its customers. UrbanStems now includes a team of over 100 and offers coast-to-coast next day delivery and same-day courier service in NYC and DC. For more information visit https://urbanstems.com/.

Including this transaction, UrbanStems has raised over $48M in funding led by SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, DFE Capital Management, Motley Fool Ventures, Gordon Segal, Gaingels, PAN, Grotech Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners. UrbanStems was advised by Capstone Partners in the transaction.

