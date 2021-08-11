Urbn Leaf CEO Ed Schmults Bolsters Leadership Team Focusing on Creating Unmatched Experience in Cannabis Retail

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbn Leaf, California's premier cannabis retailer led by CEO Ed Schmults, announces a bolstered leadership team accelerating the underlying business, sharpening consumer experiences, and positioning the company for future growth.

Schmults, a seasoned executive with three decades of experience leading world class brands, recently joined Urbn Leaf as chief executive, previously serving as CEO of FAO Schwarz, and COO of Patagonia and Red Envelope. Most recently, Schmults was CEO of Calyx Peak Companies CPC, investing in and operating cannabis assets. He has a proven track record in retail, supply chains, information technology, global branding, policy, omnichannel retailing and logistics.

"Ed brings the operational depth needed to build the foundation we've been laying as pioneers in the cannabis marketplace," said Will Senn, Urbn Leaf founder. "Our goal is to set a new industry standard for cannabis retail; Ed has the necessary skills to make that happen."

Danelle Sarvas was named vice president of marketing, responsible for strengthening Urbn Leaf's brand recognition and reputation, having previously worked with consumer-packaged goods companies and globally-dominant brands, including Starbucks. Dina Howard was promoted to vice president of human resources, after proving she can translate Urbn Leaf's vision into staffing initiatives enhancing performance, growth, engagement, and profitability. The leadership team includes Chris Crouch, vice president of retail operations; Chief Cannabis Officer Josh Bubeck; and acting Chief Financial Officer Erin Hughes.

"Urbn Leaf has a differentiated business model and responsive culture enabling it to emerge as a leading retailer in a heavily-regulated industry, and remain viable during the pandemic," Schmults said. "The company's success comes down to our people and a best-in-class in-store experience with every customer feeling welcome. This starts with our passionate, educated budtenders and continues with an increasingly diverse leadership team. I look forward to creating Feel Good moments alongside this management team and our growing workforce."

Urbn Leaf's mission is elegant and simple: "Do Good. Look Good. Feel Good." The company appeals to the canna-curious and the seasoned connoisseur. Schmults will use his expertise to ensure there is a wide range of product, efficient inventory processes and superior customer service in-store and online.

