Urcan & Co., LLC Joins The Four Points Capital Partners Broker Dealer Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points Capital Partners, a boutique independent broker-dealer based in New York City, announced today that Urcan & Co. has joined the firm's broker-dealer platform. Urcan & Co. is founded and lead by Eugene E. Urcan.



Mr. Urcan has over 15 years of investment banking and valuation experience with industry-leading expertise across a broad range of industries. Before forming Urcan & Co., Mr. Urcan served in various capacities, most notably as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Commerce Street Capital, Managing Director & Head of Valuation & Financial Advisory Services at Houlihan Capital, Director at Duff & Phelps and as an Associate at Houlihan Lokey.



Mr. Urcan is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, where he shares insights on today's investment banking and financial climate.



CEO of Four Points Capital Partners, Michael C. Martino, said, "Gene is among some of the most senior bankers in the industry with a broad skill set serving clients in transactional and non-transactional matters. His experience, knowledge and work ethic is in my opinion unparalleled in the industry. We are delighted that Eugene and Urcan & Co. are joining our platform."



"I have known and admired the team at Four Points for a long time and have always been extremely impressed by their dedication in providing exceptional broker-dealer services. They are incredibly disciplined as it relates to compliance, which is very important to me," added Mr. Urcan. "I look forward to applying my industry experience on the Four Points platform."



Urcan & Co., is a leading independent investment banking and advisory firm with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, valuation and strategic consulting. The firm's mission is to assist clients in developing long-term strategic plans and evaluating and executing upon a full range of strategic and financial alternatives. Clients receive pure, independent, objective and pragmatic advice and enjoy long-term relationships with the firm.



About Four Points Capital Partners LLC



Four Points Capital Partners LLC, is a premier independent investment bank / broker-dealer that provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base including corporations, institutions, and independent offices. Headquartered in the historic Mercantile building on East 40th street, New York, NY, Four Points Capital Partners LLC is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

