Ureteral Stents Market Size Worth $723.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ureteral stents market size is anticipated to reach USD 723.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of urological diseases such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, tumors is driving the market. Ureteral stents help in restoring the flow of urine through the blocked ureters and are utilized during urological surgeries to maintain the patency of the ureter. These are used for several medical conditions such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and kidney transplants. Thus, with the mounting prevalence of these incidences, the market is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on material, the polymer stents segment dominated the market with a share of 64.8% in 2019 owing to the high adoption of these stents during urological procedures due to its reduced rate of complications and infections

On the basis of application, the kidney stones segment dominated the market with a share of 36.8% in 2019. This is due to an increase in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle such as dietary habits that leads to kidney stones and associated surgeries

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing kidney-related illnesses, and availability of the latest treatment procedures in the region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Ureteral Stents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Metallic, Polymer), By Application (Kidney Stones, Kidney Transplantation, Tumors, Urinary Incontinence), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ureteral-stents-market

In addition, the geriatric population is at higher risk to develop urological and kidney-related issues such as kidney stones. Thus, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO report 2018, the world base of population pertaining to the age group of 60 and above is anticipated to reach 2.0 billion by 2050 from 900.0 million in 2015. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the incorporation of new technologies and introduction of new products by market players are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Boston Scientific has unveiled the LithoVue Empower retrieval deployment device which is utilized with company's single-use digital flexible ureteroscope during kidney stone retrieval procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ureteral stents market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Ureteral Stents Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metallic Ureteral Stents



Polymer Ureteral Stents



Silicone Stents



Polyurethane Stents



Hybrid Stents

Ureteral Stents Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Kidney Stones



Kidney Transplantation



Tumors



Urinary Incontinence



Others

Ureteral Stents Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Ureteral Stents Market

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

BD

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market – A CPM unit provides joint motion and in some cases allow manual control that can store treatment data along with customizing treatment parameters.

A CPM unit provides joint motion and in some cases allow manual control that can store treatment data along with customizing treatment parameters. Spinal Pumps Market – The increasing prevalence of movement disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and spinal and brain injuries, and the resultant corresponding demand for long-term therapy, involving the spinal pump devices for chronic pain management in the aforementioned target disorders, are anticipated to widen the base for the spinal pumps market over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of movement disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and spinal and brain injuries, and the resultant corresponding demand for long-term therapy, involving the spinal pump devices for chronic pain management in the aforementioned target disorders, are anticipated to widen the base for the spinal pumps market over the forecast period. Dental Lasers Market– The rising number of dental disorders among a large population coupled with increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are majorly driving the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.