Urgent Care Apps Market Size Worth $8.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 39.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urgent care apps market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 39.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing internet penetration and smartphone connectivity, increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare are factors driving the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of various health disorders majorly strokes, diabetes, trauma, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, and increasing adoption of digital health technology is anticipated to raise demand for healthcare via digital medium thereby, aiding the market growth. According to the data published by the World Stroke Organization in 2016, more than 13.7 million new cases of stroke are registered each year. It further stated that 9.5 million new cases of ischemic stroke were registered in 2016.

Key suggestions from the report:

The post-hospital apps segment emerged as the leading app type segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 43.3% in the market

The trauma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas the stroke segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest revenue share due to the increasing geriatric population, developed healthcare infrastructure, and better internet connectivity.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Urgent Care Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By App Type, By Clinical Area Type (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/urgent-care-apps-market

In addition, benefits offered by these apps for better management of check-ups and medicinal dosage are positively contributing towards the growth of the segment. Moreover, the demand for convenient trauma care is increasing among the elderly population owing to physical, sensory, and cognitive changes associated with it. This, in turn, increases the chances of moderate to severe injuries such as bruises, head trauma, and hip fractures. According to WHO, the population above 65 years of age suffer the highest number of fatal falls globally.

On the other hand, evolving innate curiosity, developmental stages, and risk-taking factors are further increasing the demand for trauma care services among the pediatric population. Increasing consumer awareness regarding benefits offered by urgent care apps, such as affordable healthcare, convenient accessibility, regular follow-ups, and reduced waiting times, is further propelling industry growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives, rising investments by nonprofit organizations, and private companies to create awareness and to support the adoption of urgent care apps is positively impacting the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of app type, clinical area type, and region:

Urgent Care Apps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pre-Hospital Emergency care & Triaging Apps



In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps



Post-Hospital Apps



Medication Management Apps





Rehabilitation Apps





Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

Urgent Care Apps Clinical Area Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Trauma



Stroke



Cardiac Conditions



Others

Urgent Care Apps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Urgent Care Apps Market

Allm Inc.

Hospify

Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.

PatientSafe Solutions

Alayacare

Twiage LLC

TigerConnect

Siilo B.V.

Imprivata, Inc.

MEDISAFE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.