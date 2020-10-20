Urgent Care Apps Market Worth $9.81 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 36.9% | Exclusive Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Urgent Care Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps, Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps, and Post-hospital Apps (Rehabilitation Apps, Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps, and Medication Management Apps)); By Clinical Area (Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, Trauma, and Other Clinical Areas); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027" published by Polaris Market Research. the Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to grow from USD 676.5 million in 2019 to USD 9.81 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period. Recent developments in global market include the new app launches such as CURE ID, telehealth, virtual care apps, etc. The increasing awareness of addressing the emergency situations virtually leads to market growth.

The prominent factors favoring the global market growth include increasing initiatives taken by the government and the legal authorities to address the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. For instance, in December 2019, the U.S. Food and drug Administration launched of an internet-based application i.e., CURE ID for healthcare professionals to treat patients with infectious diseases with novel uses of existing medicines through a smartphone, mobile device, and a website.

The post hospital apps segment constitutes to hold a majority of the revenue share of more than 40% in the market due to their practical applications post hospitalization such as communication between medical care provider and the patient and usage for timely medication, thus avoiding dosage lapse.

Cardiac Condition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 till 2027 closely followed by stroke, whereas trauma apps holds majority of the market

North America holds majority of the revenue share in the global market due to increased usage of mobile health apps and is closely followed by Asia Pacific which is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increased internet penetration and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region

The rising initiatives in the healthcare sector to provide an extensive care to the individuals leads to foster the growth of the global market. For instance, in March 2020, a healthcare startup for senior citizens, Arvi announced to launch an emergency app i.e., SOS which provides the function to press a button on the mobile app in case of emergency to receive medical support from the company.

Market participants such as Medisafe, Forward Health, Allm Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pulsara, Hospify, TigerConnect, Vocera Communications, Twiage, PatientSafe Solutions, Imprivata, Voalte, Alayacare, Siilo, Pivot Design Group, and Argusoft are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Players in the market are focusing on new launches of the app, increasing expansions, collaborations and partnerships to enhance their market and revenue share. For instance, in March 2020, the company Apple in collaboration with the CDC, the White House, and the (FEMA) Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced to launch an application and a website that helps an individual to do self-screening test for the COVID-19. The collaborations of the leading companies and the regulatory authorities formed to innovate an application based on the virtual screening of the coronavirus pandemic and care for the patients to lead them the healthier lives.

Urgent Care Apps Market By Type (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

Post-hospital Apps

Rehabilitation Apps

Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

Medication Management Apps

Urgent Care Apps Market By Clinical Area (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Stroke

Cardiac Conditions

Trauma

Other Clinical Areas

Urgent Care Apps Market By Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada ),

(U.S., ), Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

(UK, , , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( India , Japan , China , South Korea , Malaysia , Indonesia )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Colombia )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa , Israel )

